IPL 2023 Know what will happen if rain washes out reserve day for CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final

The final of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) moved to the reserve day after rain played spoilsport on Sunday, May 28. The rain stopped for a while, but after it returned, the match officials felt that the game would not be able to take place. 00:06 IST (Monday, May 29) was the cut off time and the contest was called off at 22:54 IST.