IPL 2023: How Do Points Table, Orange Cap, And Purple Race Look After MI Beat RCB?

The IPL 2023 points table witnessed a major change on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 54 of the season. MI vs RCB was expected to be a high-scoring match at the Wankhede and it indeed ticked the department. Chasing 200, Mumbai Indians yet again managed to achieve the target without any hassle.