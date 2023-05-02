IPL 2023 Fight Between Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Gets Ugly After LSG vs RCB Match

The cynosure of the IPL 2023 match at the Ekana Stadium on Monday was Gautam Gambhir versus Virat Kohli. Why? Their rivalry is known to all, one which had started in this very IPL tournament years back in 2013 during a Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.