IPL 2023: Can Mumbai Indians win IPL 2023? A look at factors behind MI's comeback

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have once again staged an incredible comeback in the backend of an IPL season and are now just one step away from making the final of IPL 2023. MI are traditionally known to be slow starters and their first half of the tournament was far from convincing, losing both of their first two games. However, the turnaround was incredible as they won nine out of their next 13 games to set up a clash with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.