IPL 2022: What’s Wrong With Virat Kohli? 100 matches without a ton!

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the history of the IPL and is so far the only batter with over 6000 runs. In 2016, he had shattered all records with 973 runs and 4 hundreds in the season. However, recently, Virat Kohli has been far from his best.