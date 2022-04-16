IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR Highlights SRH beat KKR by 7 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets in match 23 of the of the ongoing IPL 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium. SRH rode on half-centuries from Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram to secure their third successive victory.