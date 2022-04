IPL 2022, RCB vs RR, Match 39 Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 29 Runs

Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs in the 39th game of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium in Pune. This is now the third consecutive game that Rajasthan have successfully defended and they have moved to the top of the table.