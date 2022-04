IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT: Shubman Gill's 96 off 59 helps Gujarat beat Punjab by 6 wickets

Shubman Gill batted exceptionally well as he scored 96 vs PBKS in an IPL match. Shubman Gill smashed 11 fours and 1 six with SR of over 162. He was dismissed for 96 runs off 59 deliveries by Kagiso Rabada.