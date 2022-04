IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Highlights: Faf du Plessis, Josh Hazlewood shine as RCB beat LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in Match 31 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Chasing a target of 182, LSG were restricted to a total of 163/8 as Josh Hazlewood took four for 25.