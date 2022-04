IPL 2022 DC vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs after no-ball controversy

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in an IPL match that sparked a huge no-ball controversy in the last over. Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 222 for 2 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 116, Devdutt Padikkal 54, Sanju Samson 46 not out; Khaleel Ahmed 1/47, Mustafizur Rahman 1/43).