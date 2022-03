IPL 2022 DC vs MI Highlights – Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel help Delhi beat Mumbai - Star Performers & Flop Shows!

Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel guide Delhi Capitals home as they beat the Mumbai Indians with 4 wickets in hand. Mumbai looked in control the whole game but it was the last 5 overs that DC capitalised with Axar and Lalit scoring 75 runs from them, they showcased some explosive batting skills.