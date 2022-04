IPL 2022 DC vs KKR Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets

Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets in Match 41 of the ongoing IPL season, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball and David Warner laid the foundation with the bat as Delhi chased down the 147-run target in the 19 over.