IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB Highlights: CSK posts highest score in IPL 2022 – Shivam Dube hits 95*, Uthappa 88

Chennai Super Kings punished the RCB bowlers with some explosive batting from Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube. Robin Uthappa (88) and Shivam Dube (95*) helped CSK to put on a massive 216 for 4 in 20 overs.