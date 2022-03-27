Search icon
IPL 2022 CSK Vs KKR: KKR beat CSK in opening contest

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed Ravindra Jadeja’s side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening contest of the IPL in Mumbai on March 26.

