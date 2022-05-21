हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
IPL 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Interview with Nikhat Zareen, World Boxing Champion
In Interview with Nikhat Zareen talks about her journey as she became World Boxing Champion. She shares her struggle and how her father supported her throughout her journey.
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
IPL 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall