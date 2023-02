Indian team scripts history, became number one across all formats | ICC Ranking | DNA India News

India claimed the top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings. Team India achieved number one ranking across all formats. India toppled Australia to become the top-ranked team in Test cricket after defeating Pat Cummins’ men in Nagpur in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India became only the second team to achieve the feat after South Africa in 2014.