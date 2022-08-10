Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen receives warm welcome on his arrival at Hyderabad airport

Indian Badminton player Lakshya Sen following his scintillating performance at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, was welcomed by supporters with bouquets at the Hyderabad airport on August 10 after he returned from Birmingham. Speaking to ANI Lakshya said, “It feels good when we get this kind of welcome at the airport. I always had that belief that I can do it. Winning the gold medal at CWG is always a wonderful experience. We have one week to practice and then we are going to the World Championships.”