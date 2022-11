India vs Bangladesh T20 WC: Predicted Playing XI. Will Rishabh Pant play?

India will lock horns with Bangladesh in match number 35 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. India’s semi-final chances took a slight dip as they went down to South Africa. Rohit Sharma-led side has a chance to bounce back against Bangladesh and regain the top spot in Group 2 points table.