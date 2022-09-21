हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Ind Vs Aus
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
India vs Australia: Why Hardik Pandya left clueless after India’s loss?
Hardik Pandya was left clueless after ending up on the losing side despite scoring an unbeaten 71 to take India to its highest score against Australia in T20 internationals.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Narendra Modi
Brahmastra
Iphone
Popular Stories
More
Chhattisgarh Board 2022: CGBSE releases class 10, 12 quarterly exam dates on cgbse.nic.in - Check full list here
Uttarakhand: BJP leader's son arrested for murder of receptionist at his resort
New bat virus Khosta-2 detected in Russia, may infect humans: All you need to know about the disease
How does air pollution affect pregnancy?
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: How Sub Air system could have helped start the match on time despite rain
Most Viewed
More
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Comme...
In pics: A look at Ranveer Sin...
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on...
In Pics: How Congress is prote...
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times...
Speed Reads
More
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts Chile
Massive earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on Richter scale jolts Andaman and Nicobar Island
IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: Registration deadline extended to THIS date, check details
Wordle 462 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 24
Most Watched
More
Top News of the Day, July 29 ...
B-Town celebs spotted at ‘Jahan Chaar Yaar’ trailer launch...
Kaimur: Bihar Minister Sudhakar Singh stands firm on ‘Sardar...
DNA : Batla House Encounter: What happened on 13th September...
COVID-19 update: India logs 14,830 new cases, 36 deaths in l...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
Ind Vs Aus
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall