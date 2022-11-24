India to Qatar Sportswear from Tamil Nadu makes its way to FIFA World Cup

As the joyfulness of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is rolling far away in India, a small city in Tamil Nadu is getting benefits from the much-loved mega event in its own way. A section of villagers was hired in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur for making T-shirts, tracksuits, and caps and shipping them to Qatar. Tirupur made a huge profit and name from the export of sportswear to the 2022 World Cup Venue. According to media reports, some 17 garment consignments were dispatched to Doha from Kerala's Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) from October 01 to November 12.