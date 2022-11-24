India New Zealand eyes on winning start in ODI series opener

India beat New Zealand in the T-20 bilateral series. Men in Blue looking forward to continuing its winning streak in a three-match ODI series starting from November 25 in Auckland. Indian southpaw Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian side whereas Team New Zealand will be desperate to turn the fortunes in the 50-over format. Kane Williamson will be leading the New Zealand side. India will host New Zealand for a white-ball series in January next year. Earlier, India toured New Zealand in January-February 2020.