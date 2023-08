IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

India defeated West Indies by 200 runs in the third ODI, winning the series by 2-1. Batting first, Hardik Pandya led the side amassed 351 for five. The major contributions came from Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya.

