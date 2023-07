IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Rain plays spoilsport as India settle for 1-0 series win against West Indies. Eyeing a clean sweep after their victory India set the hosts an imposing target of 365. But the match ended in a draw after the fifth and final day's play was washed out.

