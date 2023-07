IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: India takes control on Day 1 After West Indies Falls cheaply

Team India began their West Indies tour in style as they thoroughly dominated the Day 1. West Indies' batting order was demolished by Indian spinners Ashwin and Jadeja. At stumps, India reached a total of 80/0, the visitors trail by another 70 runs with all 10 wickets intact.

