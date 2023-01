IND vs SL 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya reveals his "biggest" New Year's resolution

Winning a world title in any format is top of Hardik Pandya's target list as he leads a new-look India Twenty20 team against Sri Lanka. All-rounder Pandya was appointed captain of the 16-member side, who will be without regular skipper Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli, for the three T20 matches starting Tuesday in Mumbai.