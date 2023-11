IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Game 37 of the ongoing World Cup will feature a clash between India and South Africa. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 05. Both IND and SA are in sensational form in this whole tournament. IND has won 7 out of its 7 matches and SA has 6 wins in 7 matches.