Ind vs Pak, World Cup 2023: Pakistan ready to play in India but on this condition | Asia Cup Update

ICC top brass is in Pakistan to seek assurances that it will send team to India for ODI World Cup. ICC chairman Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice are in Lahore for the assurance. They are seeking guarantees from the PCB that it will not push for implementing a hybrid model for its matches in the ODI World Cup in India later this year.