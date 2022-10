Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav will be X factor for India, says Shoaib Akhtar

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami are playing in the Indian lineup in place of Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel. Shoaib Akhtar analysis on the biggest clash of the year.