Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 05:00 PM IST

IND Vs PAK Live Top 5 Most Memorable IND Vs PAK Cricket Matches Across All Formats

India and Pakistan face historic Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai after long 41 years. The match, scheduled for 28 September in Dubai, promises to be a historic showdown. Here is 5 most memorable India vs Pakistan cricket matches of all time 1. 1994- Austral Asia Cup The match saw Pakistan post 250/6 with Aamer Sohail and Basit Ali contributing crucial half-centuries & defeated India by 39 runs 2. 1998 - Independence Cup, Dhaka India narrowly beat Pakistan by 3 wickets, led by Sourav Ganguly’s 124, supported by timely knocks from the middle order 3. 1999 - Coca-Cola Cup, Sharjah IND Vs Pak: Top 5 Most Memorable IND Vs PAK Cricket Matches Across All Formats Pakistan defeated India by 123 runs in the 1999 Pepsi Cup final, led by Wasim Akram 4. 2007 - ICC T20 World Cup Final India beat Pakistan by 5 runs in 2007 T20 World Cup final, dramatic finish 5. 2017 - ICC Champions Trophy Final Pakistan crushed India by 180 runs in the 2017 Champions Trophy final & claimed their first Champions Trophy in a historic win #indvspak #indiavspakistan #asiacup2025 #india #pakistan #cricket #news

India and Pakistan face historic Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai after long 41 years. The match, scheduled for 28 September in Dubai, promises to be a historic showdown. Here is 5 most memorable India vs Pakistan cricket matches of all time

1. 1994- Austral Asia Cup

The match saw Pakistan post 250/6 with Aamer Sohail and Basit Ali contributing crucial half-centuries & defeated India by 39 runs

2. 1998 - Independence Cup, Dhaka

India narrowly beat Pakistan by 3 wickets, led by Sourav Ganguly’s 124, supported by timely knocks from the middle order

3. 1999 - Coca-Cola Cup, Sharjah

IND Vs Pak: Top 5 Most Memorable IND Vs PAK Cricket Matches Across All Formats

Pakistan defeated India by 123 runs in the 1999 Pepsi Cup final, led by Wasim Akram

4. 2007 - ICC T20 World Cup Final

India beat Pakistan by 5 runs in 2007 T20 World Cup final, dramatic finish

5. 2017 - ICC Champions Trophy Final

Pakistan crushed India by 180 runs in the 2017 Champions Trophy final & claimed their first Champions Trophy in a historic win

