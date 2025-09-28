IND Vs PAK Live Former Cricket Madan Lal Reacts To India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final

Mohanlal, Mammootty mourn loss of lives at Vijay's Karur rally stampede: 'Heartfelt prayers for those who...'
SPORTS
The high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 Final has taken the cricketing world by storm! As millions of fans cheer for their teams, former Indian cricketer Madan Lal shares his expert reaction and analysis on this thrilling encounter. From India’s batting power to Pakistan’s pace attack led by Haris Rauf, Madan Lal breaks down the key moments, strategies, and turning points that could decide the champion. Watch his exclusive reaction on whether India will lift the Asia Cup trophy or if Pakistan will pull off a historic win!