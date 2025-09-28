FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 04:49 PM IST

IND Vs PAK India Vs Pakistan Final Match Preview I Asia Cup 2025 Final

Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 04:49 PM IST

IND Vs PAK India Vs Pakistan Final Match Preview I Asia Cup 2025 Final

India handily beat Pakistan in a one-sided group match in Asia Cup 2025. It was a straightforward game of cricket, but all the context surrounding it was anything but: no handshakes between the players at the conclusion of the match, as Pakistan were left waiting on the field while India started heading back for the hotel. This incident set the tone: one week later, the teams met again, this time in the Super 4 stage of the same tournament, and plenty had transpired in between. Pakistan threatened to pull out of the tournament altogether, but stuck with it as the ICC held emergency talks with the team. Haris Rauf began taunting the Indian team and fans in training as he and his teammates sought a response to India treating the Pakistan team the way they did, and also Suryakumar Yadav dedicating that first win to the Indian troops and those who lost their lives in Pahalgam. Rauf's response was a step too far for many – but it didn't stop there, as he kept it going when the match began. In the end, it was all hot air and blister: Pakistan left a better account of themselves, as the match was far closer, but Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill exploding with a massive opening partnership meant that the result was beyond a doubt early. IND Vs PAK Probable Playing 11 India (IND): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy Pakistan (PAK): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India handily beat Pakistan in a one-sided group match in Asia Cup 2025. It was a straightforward game of cricket, but all the context surrounding it was anything but: no handshakes between the players at the conclusion of the match, as Pakistan were left waiting on the field while India started heading back for the hotel. This incident set the tone: one week later, the teams met again, this time in the Super 4 stage of the same tournament, and plenty had transpired in between.

Pakistan threatened to pull out of the tournament altogether, but stuck with it as the ICC held emergency talks with the team. Haris Rauf began taunting the Indian team and fans in training as he and his teammates sought a response to India treating the Pakistan team the way they did, and also Suryakumar Yadav dedicating that first win to the Indian troops and those who lost their lives in Pahalgam. Rauf’s response was a step too far for many – but it didn't stop there, as he kept it going when the match began. In the end, it was all hot air and blister: Pakistan left a better account of themselves, as the match was far closer, but Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill exploding with a massive opening partnership meant that the result was beyond a doubt early.

IND Vs PAK Probable Playing 11

India (IND): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan (PAK): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

