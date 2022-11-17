IND vs NZ T20: Team India hits nets ahead of high-octane clash

Team India geared up to lock horns with New Zealand for 3-T20 Internationals starting from November 18 in Wellington. Men in Blue will be looking for a good start after being overshadowed by the England in recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup Semifinal. The new Indian side will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series. The new skipper Hardik Pandya will be leading the squad with Rishabh Pant as Vice-Captain. The bilateral series will be held between November 18 to 30. India will host New Zealand for a white-ball series in January next year.