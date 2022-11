IND vs NZ: Blackcaps gear up to lock horns in first ODI

Team New Zealand sweated it out in Auckland on November 24 before heading for the first of three ODIs against India. New Zealand will be waiting eagerly for the payback against Men in Blue after a losing run in the T20 bilateral series. This series will be very crucial for the Kane Williamson-led side as Kiwis will be gearing up for the 2023 World Cup. The last time New Zealand hosted India was in January-February 2020.