IND Vs ENG Test Tour Shubman Gill Named As Test Captain India Test Squad Announcement For England

BCCI names the 18 member squad for the Test series against England on 24 May. Shubman Gill has been named the new Test captain of Team India, Rishabh Pant has been chosen as the new vice-captain in Test cricket. Here is a breakdown of India's squad for the England tour, starting June 20 India's Test Squad Vs England Batters: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Abhimanyu Easwaran Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur Fast bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav Pacer Mohammed Shami was dropped from the squad, with the selectors unsure of his ability to handle the workload. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said Gill’s elevation as the captain was taken after seeing his ‘progress in the last year or two’ India Vs England Test Schedule 1st Test, Headingley (Leeds): June 20-24 2nd Test: Edgbaston (Birmingham) July 2 to 6 3rd Test: Lord’s (London): July 10-14 4th Test: Old Trafford (Manchester): July 23-27 5th Test: The Oval (London): July 31-August 4