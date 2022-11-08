Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

IND vs ENG T20 WC: India's problems ahead of the semis

The Men in Blue defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their last Group 2 Super 12 game in Melbourne on November 6 to set up a semi-final clash with England in Adelaide on November 10.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: Take inspiration from your favourite celebs for the festive season
Durga Puja 2022: Preparations underway as countdown for 5-day festival begins | See pics
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Rubina Dilaik look stunning in glamorous outfits
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Images of snow leopard in Himalayas mesmerise netizens, photographer trekked 165 km to capture them
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.