IND Vs Eng Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Whether Jasprit Bumrah Will Play 2nd Test Vs England

India captain Shubman Gill confirmed Jasprit Bumrah is available for selection for the second Test against England at Edgbaston, beginning Wednesday, July 2. However, the final call on his participation will be taken later in the day once the team management has reviewed the 22 yards dished out for the contest. The 31-year-old will be playing just three Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, as it was confirmed earlier.