IND vs ENG Highlights Day 1 Jaiswal Gill Tons Light Up India’s New Red-Ball Era | India vs England

IND vs ENG Highlights Day 1: Jaiswal, Gill Tons Light Up India’s New Red-Ball Era | India vs England Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill announced a bold new era for Indian Test cricket with commanding centuries against England on Day 1 at Headingley. Jaiswal's off-side masterclass and Gill's captaincy debut hundred—his fastest to date—helped India dominate despite the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Gill looked every bit the future and present of India's batting lineup, while Jaiswal proved his adaptability yet again. KL Rahul, Pant, and Sai Sudharsan added valuable contributions as England's bowlers struggled. Watch all the action, turning points, and what this means for India’s Test future.