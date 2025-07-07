IND vs ENG Highlights 2nd Test India Beats England By 336 Runs Secure Historic Win In Birmingham

IND vs ENG Highlights 2nd Test: India Beats England By 336 Runs, Secure Historic Win In Birmingham Team India created history by defeating England by a massive 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. This victory marks India’s first-ever win at Edgbaston, breaking their seven-match losing streak at the venue. India also became the first Asian team to win at Edgbaston after 18 previous unsuccessful attempts by Asian sides. With this win, India leveled the series 1-1 after bowling England out for 271 while chasing a massive target of 608 runs. Akash Deep emerged as the standout performer, taking six wickets in the second innings and a total of 10 wickets in the match. Shubman Gill starred with the bat, scoring twin centuries, including a brilliant double hundred. Mohammed Siraj played a crucial role by picking up six wickets in England’s first innings, while Ravindra Jadeja delivered a strong all-round performance with both bat and ball. India bounced back strongly after losing the first Test in Leeds. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling Test series!