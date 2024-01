Dominent India crushed England on Day 1 of the first Test match in Hyderabad. England ended up putting 246 runs on the board and got all-out in 67.3 overs. In the second innings, Indian batters made Endland taste to their own medicine. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma got India to a fiery start, scored 50 in 6.3 overs. India's score at the end of day 1 is 119 for 1.