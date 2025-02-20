IND vs BAN Highlights Gill Shami Wreck BAN; IND Beats BAN By 6 Wickets | India vs Bangladesh

IND vs BAN Highlights: Gill & Shami Wreck BAN; IND Beats BAN By 6 Wickets | India vs Bangladesh India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 Highlights: India Defeats Bangladesh by 6 Wickets | Shami & Gill Shine India cruised to a 6-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy opener on Thursday. Mohammed Shami was the star with the ball, claiming 5 wickets for 53 runs as India bowled Bangladesh out for 228. Bangladesh were in trouble early at 35 for 5, but Towhid Hridoy (100) and Jaker Ali (68) fought back to give their team a fighting total. In the chase, Shubman Gill anchored the innings, guiding India to victory after Rohit Sharma’s early departure. India’s next challenge comes against Pakistan on February 23. Watch the full match highlights here!