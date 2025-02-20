IND Vs BAN Highlights Fans Crazy Reaction On Indias Win Over Bangladesh In Champions Trophy 2025

IND Vs BAN Highlights: Fans Crazy Reaction On India's Win Over Bangladesh In Champions Trophy 2025 Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill starred as India eased past Bangladesh by 6 wickets in their Champions Trophy campaign opener in Dubai on Thursday. Mohammed Shami broke multiple records as India bowled out Bangladesh for 228 after the side opted to bat first. Shami returned figures of 5 for 53 in 10 overs. Bangladesh were 35 for 5 at one stage but still managed to post a fighting total, thanks to Towhid Hridoy (100) and Jaker Ali (68). In the chase, India got off to a solid start through Rohit Sharma and Gill. While the captain fell at the score of 41, Gill scored