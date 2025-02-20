IND vs BAN Highlights 1st Innings Hridoy Slams 100 Shami Takes Fifer India Needs 229 Runs To Win

IND vs BAN Highlights 1st Innings: Hridoy Slams 100, Shami Takes Fifer, India Needs 229 Runs To Win Mohammed Shami started his 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a bang, taking five wickets in the tournament opener against Bangladesh. Towhid Hridoy battled through cramps to score a determined 100 off 118 balls, helping Bangladesh recover from a disastrous 35/5 in the ninth over to post 228 all out. Hridoy and Jaker Ali put together a record 154-run stand for the sixth wicket, with Jaker falling for 68 off 114 balls. Despite some missed catches, including drops by Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul, Bangladesh fought hard. Shami’s incredible performance made him the second-fastest player to reach 200 ODI wickets. Stay tuned for more highlights from this thrilling encounter between India and Bangladesh in the 2025 Champions Trophy