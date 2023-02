IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja excited to make his comeback in Indian squad | Border Gavaskar Trophy

Test cricket's number one all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was out of action for five months after sustaining a knee injury that sidelined him from any cricketing action since September. He said he is excited and great to be wearing the Indian jersey again, my journey had its ups and down as it is frustrating for anyone to be out of action for five months and I was eagerly waiting to play for India.