IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli And Naveen Ul Haq Share Heartwarming Hug; Light Moment Between Players

It was neither Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling nor Rohit Sharma's remarkable century that defined the pivotal moment in the India-Afghanistan match. Instead, the spotlight shifted to the 26th over, where Rashid Khan dismissed Rohit. During the brief interlude, Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli were captured engaging in a friendly exchange. They clasped arms, exchanged a pat on the back, and shared warm smiles. It was Naveen who initiated this reconciliation, marking the end of a five-month-old on-field altercation between the two players during the IPL.

