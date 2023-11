IND Beat SA: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja shine as India defeat South Africa by 243 Runs | WC 2023

India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023: A terrific win for India. As team India beat South Africa by 243 runs to assure its pace at the No. 1 spot. Virat Kohli's 101 not out and Ravindra Jadeja's 5-wicket haul helps the team shine in Kolkata.