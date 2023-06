ICC World Cup 2023: Virender Sehwag lauds Virat Kohli, wants team India to lift the trophy for him

Virender Sehwag believes that the team will push themselves to lift the trophy for Virat Kohli. India last won the ODI World Cup in 2011 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Back then, the players were motivated to give a fitting farewell to Sachin Tendulkar. As the forthcoming World Cup is expected to be the last for Kohli, Sehwag feels India will be motivated to replicate the same for King Kohli.