{"id":"2757039","source":"DNA","title":"ICC World Cup 2019: India prepares to take on South Africa in their first match","section":"Sports","slug":"","section_id":"6","author":"","content":"India will take on South Africa on June 5. The game will be played at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in England on Wednesday. Indian players flexed their muscles to win the opening match in the tournament. India will play their first game, whereas South Africa will play their third. ","summary":"India will take on South Africa on June 5. The game will be played at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in England on Wednesday. Indian players flexed their muscles to win the opening match in the tournament. India will play their first game, whereas South Africa will play their third. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/sports/video-icc-world-cup-2019-india-prepares-to-take-on-south-africa-in-their-first-match-2757039","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/04/832111-00000009.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA-indvssa.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1559625302","publish_date":"Jun 04, 2019, 10:45 AM IST","modify_date":"Jun 04, 2019, 10:45 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2757039"}