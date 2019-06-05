ICC World Cup 2019 Fans perform ‘havan’ for victory of Team India in Varanasi

Ahead of Team India’s first World Cup match, special ‘puja’ was performed in Varanasi on Wednesday. They performed ‘havan’ for the victory of the Team India. They chanted slogans such as ‘India Zindabad’ and ‘Kohli tum sangarsh karo, hum tumhare sath hai’. India will play against South Africa in on-going World Cup series on Wednesday.