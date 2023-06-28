ICC Mens ODI World Cup 2023 5 players who might retire from ODIs after 2023 ODI World Cup

Cricket World Cup 2023 is around the corner. This time, India is hosting cricket's biggest carnival for the first time since the 2011 World Cup. With World Cup, we may see the last matches of a few ODI greats. So. let's take a look at some of the ODI legends who might hang their boots after this World Cup as the next World Cup will be in 2027.