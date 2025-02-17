ICC Champion Trophy Row ICC Cancels PCBs Controversial Champions Trophy Tour In PoK Reports

ICC Champion Trophy Row: ICC Cancels PCB's Controversial Champions Trophy Tour In PoK: Reports ICC Cancels Pakistan's Champions Trophy Tour in PoK Amidst Controversy | 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Update Reportedly, The ICC has cancelled the 2025 Champions Trophy tour in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the cities of Skardu, Murree, and Muzaffarabad. This decision came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the inclusion of PoK regions in the tour itinerary, which faced strong objections from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The PCB had planned the nationwide trophy tour from November 16 to 24 as a buildup to the Champions Trophy, set to take place in Pakistan in 2025. With the ICC's cancellation of the PoK tour, the PCB will now have to revise its plans. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.